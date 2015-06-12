EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:08, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Egyptian, Russian sailors hold gun practice in Mediterranean

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Egyptian and Russian sailors have conducted the first gun practice at joint drills Friendship Bridge 2015 in the Mediterranearn, Russian Black Sea Fleet spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said Friday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

    "After practicing elements of joint maneuvering, the Russian and Egyptian vessels making part of tactical groups successfully conducted artillery gun firing on a drifting surface target", Trukhachyov said.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!