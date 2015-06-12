Egyptian, Russian sailors hold gun practice in Mediterranean

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Egyptian and Russian sailors have conducted the first gun practice at joint drills Friendship Bridge 2015 in the Mediterranearn, Russian Black Sea Fleet spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said Friday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"After practicing elements of joint maneuvering, the Russian and Egyptian vessels making part of tactical groups successfully conducted artillery gun firing on a drifting surface target", Trukhachyov said.