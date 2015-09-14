Egyptian security forces mistake tourists for terrorists, killing 12

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Egyptian security forces killed 12 tourists and injured 10 after mistaking them for terrorists, the country's Interior Ministry said.

The attack happened Saturday within a so-called restricted area.

Members of Egypt's military and police were chasing "terrorist elements" in the country's vast western desert region when they came upon the tourists. Among the victims are people from Mexico and Egypt, the ministry said, Kazinform refers to CNN.

An investigation is ongoing.