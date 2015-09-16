EHEF Kazakhstan – 2015 to kick off Sep 26 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On September 26-27, 2015 Almaty-based Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Library will host the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF - 2015), British Council informed via Twitter.

80 exhibitors from 24 member coiuntries of the European Union confirmed their participation in the event. Among them are: education ministries of Poland and Bulgaria, the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan, British Council, DAAD, Campus France, Spanish Service for the Internationalization of Education, foreign embassies, , universities and others. The exhibition will be of interest for those willing to learn more about study opportunities in European Union universities - whether under undergraduate (Bachelor's), postgraduate (Master's), or research (PhD) programs - in any subject area. The visitors will be able to discuss the opportunities of getting education in Europe with the friendly representatives of EU universities and agencies at their booths, and attend a diverse programme of presentations designed for Kazakh students. Kazakh-based graduates of these higher education institutions will be at the exhibition too to consult the visitors and share their experience. For more information please see http://www.ehef.asia/fairs/eu-kazakhstan-fair-2015