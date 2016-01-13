EIA lowers oil prices forecasts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brent price will average $40 a barrel in 2016 and $50 a barrel in 2017, according to the forecasts published in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

WTI price will average $38.54 a barrel in 2016 and $47 a barrel in 2017, according to the EIA's forecasts.

In its previous STEO EIA forecasted Brent price at $56 per barrel in 2016, and WTI price - at $51 a barrel in 2016.

Brent prices averaged $38 a barrel in December, a $6 a barrel decrease from November, and the lowest monthly average price since June 2004, according to the EIA's estimates.

Brent crude oil prices averaged $52 a barrel in 2015, down $47 a barrel from the average in 2014, as growth in global liquids inventories put downward pressure on Brent prices throughout much of the year, according to EIA's STEO.

EIA estimates that total U.S. crude oil production averaged 9.4 million barrels per day in 2015, and it is forecast to average 8.7 million barrels per day in 2016 and 8.5 million barrels per day in 2017.

