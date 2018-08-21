EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:10, 21 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Eid al-Adha is a grand symbol of Islam, Social Development Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Social Development Minister Darkhan Kaletayev extended his best Eid al-Adha wishes, Kazinform reports.

    The Minister heartily congratulated all Kazakhstanis and Muslims around the world on the holy grand festival, the Eid al-Adha, highlighting that it is the festival of good nature, kindheartedness, kindness and mercy.

    "Today's holiday is a grand symbol of Islam that has become an integral part of our culture and national traditions. I wish everyone good health, happiness and wellbeing," the congratulatory message reads.

