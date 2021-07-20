EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 20 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Eid al-Adha is the symbol of kindness, consolidation of peace and accord - Elbasy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

    In his congratulatory letter, the First President of Kazakhstan noted that Eid al-Adha is a holy day encouraging peace and unity, kindness and mercifulness.

    «The holiday is of special importance to all Kazakhstanis with the moral and spiritual values promoting unity and respect among various ethnicities and religions at the core of it,» reads the letter.

    He also pointed out that people strive to do good deeds, get better spiritually, and held the needy.

    The First President of Kazakhstan added that Eid al-Adha is the symbol of kindness, consolidation of peace and accord in the country.

    Elbasy wished all happiness, peace, and well-being.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!