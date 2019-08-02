EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:11, 02 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Eid Al Adha to begin on August 11: Saudi Supreme Court

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Friday, August 2, is the first day of the month of Zul-Hijja 1440 Hijri and accordingly the blessed Eid Al Adha falls on Sunday, August 11, 2019, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Thursday evening.

    In a statement published by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Supreme Court announced that after receiving verified testimonies of seeing Zul-Hijja crescent by regional courts and many witnesses from different parts of the Kingdom, it has confirmed that Friday is the first day of Zul-Hijja, WAM reports.

    Religion
