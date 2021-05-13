EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:50, 13 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Eid al-Fitr is holiday of unity of all Kazakhstanis, Elbasy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev heartily congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr.

    In his congratulatory telegram, Elbasy said that Eid al-Fitr symbolizes centuries-long sacred Islamic traditions calling for peace and unity. Charity, spiritual self-perfecting, and good deeds are common for all faiths and nations. These values unite the people of Kazakhstan.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev wished all Kazakhstanis good health, prosperity and happiness.


    Tags:
    Religion First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!