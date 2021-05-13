Eid al-Fitr is holiday of unity of all Kazakhstanis, Elbasy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev heartily congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr.

In his congratulatory telegram, Elbasy said that Eid al-Fitr symbolizes centuries-long sacred Islamic traditions calling for peace and unity. Charity, spiritual self-perfecting, and good deeds are common for all faiths and nations. These values unite the people of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished all Kazakhstanis good health, prosperity and happiness.