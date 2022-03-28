Eid al-Fitr to start on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Eid al-Fitr is to begin on May 2 in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly told a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, having agreed with the Spiritual Administrations of Muslims of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, chose the day of beginning of the month of Ramadan. In accordance with sharia and scientific research, this year Ramadan begins on April 2 and ends on May 1. Eid al-Fitr starts on May 2 and will last for 30 days. Qadr Night will take place at night of April 27 to 28,» said Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly.

He went on to say that during his working visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan bilateral memorandums were achieved based on agreements.



