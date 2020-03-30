Eight coronavirus infected patients in serious condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov spoke about the condition of Kazakhstanis contracted coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the latest data, 302 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country.

Eight patients are in serious condition, four of them are in intensive care units on mechanical ventilation, said Yelzhan Birtanov at an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

According to the Minister, the state of 30 patients is of moderate severity.

«244 patients or 85% have asymptomatic or mild disease course. All patients are getting the necessary antiviral symptomatic therapy. Unfortunately, one coronavirus infected patient has died. Twenty one patients have recovered including 14 in Nur-Sultan and 7 in Almaty,» the head of Health Ministry informed.