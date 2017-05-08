Eight geological objects of Asia, Europe and Latin America listed among UNESCO Global Geoparks

PARIS. KAZINFORM Eight sites demonstrating the great diversity of our planet's geology have received the UNESCO Global Geopark label on 5 May, when UNESCO's Executive Board endorsed the decisions made by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council during its first session in Torquay, UK, last September. Among the new sites are Arxan in China, Causses du Quercy in France, Cheongsong in the Republic of Korea, Comarca Minera, Hidalgo, in Mexico, Keketouhai in China, Las Loras in Spain, Qeshm Island in Iran and Mixteca Alta, Oaxaca, in Mexico.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are territories that promote geodiversity through community-led initiatives to enhance regional sustainable development. They help monitor and promote awareness of climate change and natural disasters and many of them help local communities prepare disaster mitigation strategies.



With this year's eight additions, the world network now numbers 127 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 35 countries. They celebrate the 4.6-billion-year history of our planet and the geodiversity that has shaped every aspect of our lives and societies. Furthermore, Geoparks create opportunities for sustainable tourism, whose importance has been recognized by the United Nations, which named 2017 as International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.



