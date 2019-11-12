EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:28, 12 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Eight injured in road accident in Karaganda region

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 8 people got injuries as a result of collision of a passenger bus and a truck in Karaganda region.

    The accident occurred in Aktogay district at 11:00pm near Sary-Shagan village.

    As per preliminary data, icy road conditions caused the accident.

    5 of those injured are the nationals of Tajikistan.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 8 people were hospitalized as a result of the accident. 4 of them were taken to an intensive care unit with head traumas, breastbone and limbs fractures. One of them is in a critial condition. Another 4 got brain injuries.

    15 passengers and 2 drivers were inside the bus at the moment of the accident.

    An investigation is underway.

    Tags:
    Road accidents Karaganda region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!