Eight languages on the Air Astana website

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Air Astana website, airastana.com, now supports Korean and Chinese in addition to the six existing languages, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Passengers travelling from China to Kazakhstan on Air Astana will now be able to pay for their tickets on the Air Astana website with China UnionPay cards without incurring any commission charges. The number of people using the site has increased by almost 10% within the first six months of 2016, in comparison to the same period last year. The number of online sessions has increased by 23.4% and the number of online bookings grew by 44%.

Alongside its website, the airline actively promotes its social networks, which currently account for over 350 thousand subscribers, over 200,000 of whom are active on a weekly basis.