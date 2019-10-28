EN
    22:31, 28 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Eight migrants found in UK-bound refrigerated truck in N. France

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Eight migrants, including four children, were discovered in a refrigerated lorry in Calais in northern France, local media reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.

    The smuggled migrants were about to cross over to Britain on a ferry from Calais. They were found early Sunday morning during a routine check at the French port, Le Parisien newspaper reported.The migrants, reportedly from Afghanistan, suffered from light hypothermia, it said.

    The report added that the two drivers, both from Romania, have been arrested.

