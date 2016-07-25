Eight people dead, 20 missing after boat capsizes off Malaysia coast

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A boat capsized off the coast of the southern Malaysian state of Johor, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving 20 missing, local media reported Monday.

According to the Star newspaper, the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) on Saturday. The fiberglass boat capsized while carrying 62 Indonesian nationals. So far, 34 are reported to have been saved. One seven-month pregnant woman died in the incident, the media added.

According to the publication, the possible reasons for the incident are strong waves and problems with the engine. The search and rescue operations are underway.

According to the director of Johor's Immigration Department Rohaizi Ibrahim, the passengers were presumably trying to leave Malaysia and return to Indonesia via a prohibited route. Only three survivors had valid documents.

The Malaysian government would appeal to the Indonesian Consulate to prepare documentation in preparation for further action, including the deportation of Indonesians.

Source: Sputniknews.com