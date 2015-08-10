Eight people found dead at home in Houston

HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Eight people, including five children and three adults, were found dead inside a home in the U.S. city of Houston late Saturday and a suspect is now charged with multiple counts of capital murder, local media reported on Sunday.

The victims were found late Saturday inside a northwest Houston home by Harris County deputies who went there specifically to check on the welfare of the residents, according to local TV Station ABC13 reports. "After several repeated times to get someone to come to the door, some more information was obtained that a male was in the home that had a warrant for an aggravated assault on a family member," Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland said. A man began shooting when deputies entered the premises, Gilliland said, but he was eventually convinced by police to lay down his weapon and was peacefully taken into custody. The latest report said that the suspect is David Conley, 49, who has a history of domestic violence that dates back to at least 2000. He also has prior convictions for aggravated robbery, evading arrest and drug charges. Sheriff's deputies have not released information as to those of the victims or the relationship between the man in custody and the dead people found inside the home. Source: Xinhua