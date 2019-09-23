Eight Russians still in hospital after road accident in Turkey’s Antalya - embassy

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Eight Russian national are still in hospital in Turkey after Saturday’s road accident in the resort region of Antalya, Irina Kasimova, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Turkey, told TASS on Sunday.

«As of September 22, eight Russians continue to undergo treatment in hospitals. The consulate general’s employees visited these people and spoke with the medics to have first-hand information about their health condition. Experts said it would be expedient to keep them in hospital for one more day. The decision on their release from hospital will depend on the recovery dynamics,» he said, adding that the embassy «continue to keep a close eye on the situation.»

A bus with 22 Russia tourists got into a road accident near Aksu in Turkey’s southern Antalya Province on September 21. A spokesman for the Russian consulate general in Antalya told TASS earlier that 15 Russians had been hurt in the accident, seven of them had refused from being taken to hospital. Eight others were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life-threatening.