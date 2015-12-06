Eight teens die in fire at birthday party in Russia

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into the deaths of eight teenagers in the fire in a country house in the Surgut region of Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District located in western Siberia, the committee reported on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, the fire left five people dead, but three more bodies were found after the debris were cleared. "According to investigators, in the evening on December 5, 2015, the teenagers were in the dacha country house where they celebrated the birthday of one of their friends. When the children were in the bath-house, a fire began there. The victims were unable to get out of the bath-house, which led to their deaths," the Investigative Committee said in a statement. The preliminary cause of their deaths was carbon monoxide poisoning. A criminal case was opened on the elements of crime under part 3 of Article 109 of Russia's Criminal Code (causing deaths of two or more persons by negligence), TASS reports.