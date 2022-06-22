Eighth case of monkeypox in Brazil confirmed

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Brazilian Ministry of Health has been notified of the eighth case of the monkeypox virus in the country. The patient is a 25-year-old man and lives in Maricá, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. He has not traveled abroad, but had recent contact with foreigners, Agencia Brasil reports.

The case was confirmed by the Enterovirus Laboratory of Rio’s Oswaldo Cruz Institute, which used viral isolation to reach a diagnosis.

According to the ministry, the patient’s clinical state is stable with no complications. His case is being monitored by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases as well as state and municipal health authorities.

«All containment and control measures were adopted immediately after the report of suspected monkeypox, with the patient isolated and his contacts tracked,» the ministry’s statement reads. Ministry officials also notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the case.

