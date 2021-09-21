Ekibastuz to build 200,000 sq m of housing, new children’s centre and museum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The city of Ekibastuz plans to build a 350-seat children’s activity centre, repair 20 schools and reconstruct a 320-bed kindergarten,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting today.

The Isabek Ishan Khazret Museum, 2 culture centers, an ice rink, 20 street workouts and 10 streetball play field will be built to promote culture and sport in the city.

Besides, 2 fire stations will be constructed, another 2 will be overhauled.

As stated there, some 200,000 sq m of housing will be built in the city. 370 plots for individual housing construction will be granted.

104.7 km of water supply and disposal network, 32.5 kn of water supply will be built and repaired.

As earlier reported, the Minister submitted to the Government the draft complex plan of socioeconomic development of Ekibastuz city, Pavlodar region, for 2021-2025.