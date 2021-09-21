EN
    11:20, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Ekibastuz to fulfill BusinessErtis regional project

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The BusinessErtis regional project will be implemented in Ekibastuz to boost the local entrepreneurship,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev told the Government meeting today.

    «To bolster entrepreneurship under the 2025 Business Roadmap, Economy of Simple Things and Yenbek program it is stipulated to provide grants for realization of new business ideas,» the Minister stated.

    He also said that the BusinessErtis regional project will be implemented in Ekibastuz to boost the local entrepreneurship.

    «To improve people’s living standards 37 action items will be implemented to develop housing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and road infrastructures up to KZT 84.9 bln,» Irgaliyev added.

    As stated there, 50 km of trunk and intra-city heat networks will be repaired at large.


    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Industry Government Pavlodar region
