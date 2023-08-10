EN
    12:17, 10 August 2023

    Ekibastuz to get children’s palace of arts after President’s instruction

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A palace of arts for children will be built in Ekibastuz after Ayan Smagulova, the mother of many children, asked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to do so during his working trip to Pavlodar region this week, Kazinform reports.

    Press secretary of the President Ruslan Zheldibay wrote in a Facebook post about the instruction to construct the palace of arts for children given by President Tokayev after the visit.

    The palace of arts will help cultivate creative and intellectual skills of the upcoming generation. It will be built with the generous help of sponsors.

    Local authorities are to monitor the progress in the development of the project.


