EKSTU educates experts ready to face innovative economy challenges

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - East Kazakhstan State Technical University (EKSTU) offers new tracks of training with "digital content" for applicants to its academic programs, Kazinform reports.

Zhassulan Shaimardanov, the Rector of EKSTU, underlined that there are three groups of economies in the world: the first group has a potential to discover, develop, and patent new technologies; the second one is implementing these technologies; the third group can afford to buy them. Kazakhstan has set the goal of entering the second group. New educational programs have been developed in line with the experience gained within the frameworks of Collaboration Agreement with NAC Kazatomprom JSC while implementing the Kazakhstan State Program of Industrial and Innovative Development (SPIID).

Dean of EKSTU's International Technology Postgraduate School Tamara Segeda said that innovation educational programs such as "Precision farming", "Medical engineering", "Robotic unmanned vehicles", "Additive technology", "Remote sensing methods of Earth study", "Interfaces for Human-Computer Interaction", "Intelligent systems for life comfort control", and "BIM - technology in designing" have been developed in collaboration with large industrial enterprises and foreign universities. These educational programs will be implemented in English as the language of instruction.

In turn, Associate of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University Pavel Markov emphasized that nowadays for all industries the economy digitalization requires training of specialists capable of keeping up with the times and ready to face the present-day operational and scientific challenges.

Daniyar Abitayev of Business-Astana LTD said that EKSTU's work results can be attributed to real innovations even if compared with foreign analogues.



