El Gordo: Senegal refugee wins €400,000 in Spain lottery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A refugee from Senegal who travelled to Europe by boat has won a stake of some €400,000 (£294,000; $436,000) in Spain's annual Christmas lottery.

The man, named Ngagne, travelled from Morocco to Spain in 2007.

Ticket-holders in his coastal town of Roquetas de Mar won first prize, and a share of €640m (£470m), in the "El Gordo" (The Fat One) lottery.

Ngagne told one Spanish newspaper that he and his wife often did not have even €5 to last the day.

The 35-year-old and his wife were rescued when they made the journey by boat in 2007, and taken to the island of Tenerife. They now live in Roquetas de Mar, which is on Spain's south coast.

"There were 65 people on that boat," he told the La Voz de Almeria newspaper(in Spanish). "I want to give thanks to Spaniards and the Spanish government for rescuing me when I was in the sea."

Another migrant in the town also won a share of the prize - a Moroccan 18-year-old named Imanes Naamane who moved to Spain aged four. "We will be able to do a lot of things - everything we want," La Voz de Almeria quoted her as saying. "We were in real trouble before."

Roquetas de Mar has an unemployment rate of more than 30% - higher than the national average of 21% - and tourism and agriculture are the main industries.

Unlike many other lotteries, there is no single jackpot in El Gordo. Instead the winnings are distributed among thousands of people.

The winning number - 79140 - appeared on 1,600 tickets in Roquetas de Mar. Second-prize winners included ticket-holders in Seville and Granada.

El Gordo is the world's biggest Christmas lottery, and the live televised draw grips the nation.

