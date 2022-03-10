Elbasy arrives in Turkey to attend Diplomatic Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, the Twitter post of the advisor-press secretary of the 1st President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy, Aidos Ukibay, reads.

At the invitation of the President of Turkey the Elbasy arrived in Turkey to attend the #ADF2022 Diplomatic Forum. The Diplomatic Forum is the discussions platform to exchange views on pressing global and regional issues, the post reads.