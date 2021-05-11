EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:03, 11 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy briefed on botanical garden development in Turkestan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev familiarized with the plans on the development of the botanical garden ‘Yassy’ in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Elbasy familiarized with the plans on the development of the botanical garden ‘Yassy’ in Turkestan. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev was briefed on the progress in implementation of the project on the creation of the archeological park ‘Kultobe settlement’,» Elbasy’s official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.



    The total area of the botanical garden is 7.7 ha. It will have an orchard, a decorative water reservoir, two alleys, and a labyrinth.

    Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!