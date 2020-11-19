Elbasy briefed on measures to support businesses during pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the Chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Ablai Myrzakhmetov, Kazinform cites Elbasy’s official website.

During the meeting, Elbasy was briefed on the measures taken to support the domestic businesses during the pandemic.

Myrzakhmetov also informed Nazarbayev about the work of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs with the Kazakh makers of pharmaceuticals and medical units for socially vulnerable groups of the population.

The meeting also discussed employment issues, support for SMEs affected by the quarantine restrictions.