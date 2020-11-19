EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:21, 19 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy briefed on measures to support businesses during pandemic

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received the Chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Ablai Myrzakhmetov, Kazinform cites Elbasy’s official website.

    During the meeting, Elbasy was briefed on the measures taken to support the domestic businesses during the pandemic.

    Myrzakhmetov also informed Nazarbayev about the work of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs with the Kazakh makers of pharmaceuticals and medical units for socially vulnerable groups of the population.

    The meeting also discussed employment issues, support for SMEs affected by the quarantine restrictions.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!