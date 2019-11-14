Elbasy chairs session of Samruk-Kazyna Fund management council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the session of the Council for management of the National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna», Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy’s press service.

During the session the participants focused on the progress in implementation of the instructions given at the session of the Council last May.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Samruk-Kazyna plays a special role in Kazakhstan’s economy and reminded it has been the second session of the Council this year.

Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov as well as CEOs of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunayGas and Kazatomprom took the floor at the session and delivered their respective reports.

After hearing the reports Elbasy praised the Fund for solving specific problems and achieving positive dynamics in performance indicators.