Elbasy condoles over death of academician Issa Baitullin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent condolences to the family and relatives on the passing away of well-known scientist, Doctor of Biological Sciences, academician of the National Academy of Sciences Issa Baitullin, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

In his telegram the Elbasy noted that Issa Baitullin made a great contribution to the development of the country’s botany as well as training of qualified specialists. The academician took an active part in building the scholarly traditions, authored many monographs, brought up talented students continuing his legacy.