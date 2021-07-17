EN
    09:50, 17 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy congratulates metallurgists on their professional day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated metallurgists on their professional holiday, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    In his telegram the Elbasy wholeheartedly congratulated workers of the metallurgical industry on the Day of Metallurgists. The metallurgical industry is one the key branches of the national economy bringing together courageous and responsible people. «Diligence, competency and dedication of metalworkers deserve profound respect and sincere gratitude,» the congratulatory telegram reads.

    The Elbasy expressed confidence that their commitment and great skills would further contribute to the country’s prosperity. He wished all steelworkers success, good health and wellbeing.


