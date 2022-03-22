Elbasy congratulates people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The congratulatory letter of First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan on the Nauryz holiday was published on the website of Elbasy, Kazinform reports.

«Dear Kazakhstnis! Congratrulate You on the Nauryz holiday!

Marked today, Nauryz is one of the holiest holidays that came to use from the depths of time and is a symbol of frindship, unity, and stability of our country.

Embodying the intrinsic link between time and generations, the Nauryz holiday reflects the greatness of culture and traditions of Kazakh people, reminding us of the importance of eternal values: kindness, mercy, and mutual support.

The sacred holiday is of greater significance given the ongoing events in the world. It helps us grasp the importance of valuing accord in society, preserve the peaceful and quiet life in our multinational State.

The spring holiday of renewal and creation gives us hope, strength, and energy for new accomplishments for the benefit of Motherland.

Accept my sincere wishes of strong health, well-being, happiness, and prosperity! Let Nauryz bring all us happiness, peace, and prosperity!, reads the congratulatory letter.