EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:43, 24 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences over the untimely passing of outstanding Kazakhstani scientists and member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nadir Nadirov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    In the telegram of condolences Elbasy reminded that Nadir Nadirov dedicated his life to the development of fundamental petroleum science and engineering and achieved tangible heights and earned remarkable standing in the scientific circle.

    «As an honorary president of the Barbang Association of Kurds of Kazakhstan, he greatly contributed to strengthening of public accord and inter-ethnic unity in the country,» the telegram of condolences reads.


    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Other Governmental Authorities Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!