Elbasy extends condolences over passing of Yeskendir Khassangaliyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nurusltan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of condolences to the family and loved ones of late Kazakh composer, singer Yeskendir Khassangaliyev, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

Elbasy received the news of the passing of Kazakh composer, singer, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR, laureate of the State Prize Yeskendir Khassangaliyev with great sadness.

He extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Kazakh composer, singer.

In his letter, the First President of Kazakhstan noted that Yeskendir Khassangaliyev hugely contributed to the promotion of Kazakh music, adding that his patriotic and lyrical songs such as Atameken, Ademi-au, Eskirmegen makhabbat were loved by the public, strengthening patriotism and love of the people to the Motherland.

«The large music legacy and good memory of the talented person will always be remembered by the people,» reads the letter.