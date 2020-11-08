EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:30, 08 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy extends condolences to family members of Bizhamal Ramazanova

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elbasy-The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to the family members of the well-known state and public figure, Bizhamal Ramazanova, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    In his telegram Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Bizhamal Ramazanova made a great contribution to the country’s prosperity.

    The Elbasy expressed confidence that Bizhamal Ramazanova would be always remembered.


    Tags:
    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!