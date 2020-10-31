Elbasy extends condolences to Turkey for deadly quake

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Kazakh President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform cites Elbasy.kz.

The telegram reads that the First Kazakh President was deeply saddened by the news of the victims and injured ones in the aftermath of the earthquake hit Izmir Province.

«Sharing the pain of the losses, I condole with the family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire Turkish people,» reads the telegram.

He also wished a rapid recovery to the injured and expressed his confidence that the Turkish will overcome the hardships.