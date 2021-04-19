EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:05, 19 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy extends condolences to Turkmen President

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov’s over his father’s death, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    The First President of Kazakhstan was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov’s father Myalikguly Berdymukhammedov.

    Noting that the loss of a loved one is profound grief, Elbasy expressed deepest condolences to the Turkmen President and his family.

    «The good memory of your father who devoted his conscious life to the benefit of the people of Turkmenistan will forever remain in the hearts of his close ones and ones who knew him,» reads the letter.


    Tags:
    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!