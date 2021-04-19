Elbasy extends condolences to Turkmen President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolences to Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov’s over his father’s death, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

The First President of Kazakhstan was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov’s father Myalikguly Berdymukhammedov.

Noting that the loss of a loved one is profound grief, Elbasy expressed deepest condolences to the Turkmen President and his family.

«The good memory of your father who devoted his conscious life to the benefit of the people of Turkmenistan will forever remain in the hearts of his close ones and ones who knew him,» reads the letter.