Elbasy extends People’s Unity Day congratulations to Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the People’s Unity Day, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

«Dear compatriots!

I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the 1st of May – the People’s Unity Day in Kazakhstan!

For each and everyone of us this day is a symbol of peace, accord and patriotism.

All achievements and success of our country in 30 years of independence is the result of unity of all Kazakhstanis united by mutual responsibility for the fate of our motherland.

Friendship in our multinational country has become one of the pillars of Kazakhstan’s statehood throughout these years.

Our goal is to treasure the unity of our people. It is the main source of our strength and confidence in the future.

I am confident that unity of the people of Kazakhstan will always serve as a solid foundation for all great achievements in the future.

I wish all Kazakhstanis good health, well-being, happiness, and prosperity!» the message reads.