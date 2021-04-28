Elbasy highlights importance of state language

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the state language at today’s XXIX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

«The Kazakh people built the core of integration processes of the consolidating multiethnic society. The language unites all,» the Elbasy said. «We provided all necessary conditions for the development of culture, languages and ethnic groups of the country. Kazakhstanis united around common goals and common strivings. Each made a contribution to strengthening the country’s unity, mutual respect, patriotism and responsibility,» he noted.

As earlier reported, the XXIX session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan kicked off in Nur-Sultan.

Members of the Assembly from around the country, chairmen of republican and regional ethnic and cultural associations, MPs, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations, and others are taking part in the online session themed 30 years of unity, peace and accord.