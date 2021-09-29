Elbasy holds meeting with Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairperson of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of Parliament.

Having welcomed the guest, Nazarbayev expressed confidence that the visit of Sahiba Gafarova will give new impetus to the development of interparliamentary interaction between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

«The 10th anniversary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries wrapped up in Turkestan. I am sure that everything went well. The city of Turkestan became the regional center in 2018. You probably witnessed what has been achieved in the city’s construction since then. This year it was planned that the city would host the meeting of the Turkic Council, however it took place online due to the pandemic,» said the First President of Kazakhstan.

Elbasy noted that over many years he has worked on forming and deepening the bilateral relations.

«My personal relations with late Heydar Aliyev and current President Ilham Aliyev were always at the high level. We cherish that friendship,» said Nazarbayev.

On her turn, Sahiba Gafarova thanked Elbasy for the warm welcome and conveyed the best wishes from Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

«I am pleased that the relations established between the countries continue developing. We have many things in common such as the Turkic world, traditions, and culture, of which I was convinced in Turkestan. We were struck by everything we saw there,» she said.

Sahiba Gafarova, the Chair of Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, also shared her impressions of her visit to the Kazakh capital – Nur-Sultan city.

«To build a city from scratch requires not only the political will, but also a huge heart of a patriot You have,» she said.