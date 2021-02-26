EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 26 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy holds phone talk with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev wholeheartedly congratulated Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the latter’s birthday, wishing him health and future success in government activities for the benefit of the fraternal people of Turkey, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    In his turn, the Turkish President thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the wishes and cited his important role as the Honored Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States.

    The two expressed appreciation for the dynamics of development of strategic partnership relations between the countries.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Kazakhstan and Turkey First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!