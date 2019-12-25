EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:05, 25 December 2019

    Elbasy holds talks with Internal Affairs Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Yerlan Turgumbayev, Minister of Internal Affair, Kazinform refers to the press service of the First President.

    During the meeting, the President of the Security Council was informed about the current criminal situation in the country. According to the Minister, the number of crimes in Kazakhstan decreased by 16%.

    In addition, Mr. Turgumbayev informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the measures taken to prevent domestic crimes, the implementation of a roadmap on the reformation of the internal affairs bodies.


