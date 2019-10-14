EN
    Elbasy, Kyrgyz President meet in Baku

    BAKU. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Elbasy.kz reports.

    Nazarbayev noted the great importance of further deepening of the Turkic integration. «Kazakhstan cooperates with all countries of the Turkic world. I have initiated development of many institutions of the Council. The most significant is to ensure peace and accord between our countries,» Nazarbayev said.

    In his turn, the Kyrgyz Leader highlighted the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan into strengthening cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries and congratulated the Elbasy on awarding him the status of the Honorary Chairman of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking Countries.

