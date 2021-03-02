Elbasy, Kyrgyz President meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with visiting President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

Prior to talks they surveyed expositions are the Nazarbayev Centre. Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Sadyr Zhaparov on his election as the President of Kyrgyzstan. Elbasy noted the high level of cooperation and partnership between the fraternal countries achieved for the years of independence. Besides, Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted efficiency of today’s negotiations held between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan stressing the need for further widening of business ties and strengthening of economic relations. In his turn, Sadyr Zhaparov thanked the First President of Kazakhstan for his work for the sake of building and strengthening of relations between the states.