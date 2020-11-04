Elbasy Library and Education Ministry sign memo of coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Library of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy and the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. The solemn signing ceremony took place in Nur-Sultan.

The aim of the memorandum is to promote ideas and initiatives of the Elbasy, fulfill joint cultural and educational, scientific and research projects. It foresees research programs, scientific and research events and exchange of information.

Library director Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov and Minister Askhat Aimagambetv became signatories.

As stated there, the memorandum will expand joint activities to promote internal and foreign political initiatives and global ideas of the Elbasy, to research the Elbasy contribution to the country’s development, promote ideas of global security system the worldwide.