Elbasy Library exhibition unveils in Tokyo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM An exhibition of the collection of the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev under the Kazakhstan–Japan: path to the nuclear-free world project was inaugurated at the UN University in Tokyo.

The exhibition features the sources and content of the world using at nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the global dimension of the personality of the First President of Kazakhstan who laid the foundation for the development of nuclear disarmament and global security system.





As the organizers said, the project is a result of collection and research of documentary sources, museum and book collections on the global nuclear security as the backbone of stability and mutual understanding between the nations.

The exhibition of Kazakh jewelries, national apparel, the international conference also held are of great importance to get know more about Kazakhstan’s history and culture.

There are more than 350 items on display, including exponents, archival documents, photo and video footage. The exhibition consists of three sections: The Great Steppe Country: between the past and future, On the way towards the nuclear-free world, Kazakhstan –Japan: cooperation for the sake of peace.