TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:47, 24 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Elbasy meets Speaker of Saudi Majlis ash-Shura Abdullah Al Sheikh

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a meeting with Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Chairman of the Majlis ash-Shura (Consultative Assembly) of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform learnt from the website of the Elbasy.

    During the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh for his visit and participation in the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments.

    The Elbasy highly praised the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

    He reminded that Saudi Arabia had actively backed Kazakhstan in the first years of independence.

    «We deeply respect Saudi Arabia. At the dawn of our independence, your country provided huge support to us and we remember it,» said the Elbasy.


    Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Politics First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
