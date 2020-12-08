EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:25, 08 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy meets with Higher Reforms Council Deputy Chairman Suma Chakrabarti

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s First Kazakh-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Higher Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites the official website of Elbasy.

    The meeting focused on the current issues of the country’s economic development amid the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing of views on the global situation.

    The Deputy Chairman of the Higher Council for Reforms shared his views on global economic projections and outlook.

    During the meeting, Mr Suma Chakrabarti also praised the contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the formation and development of independent Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Events First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation News Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!