    21:24, 27 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Elbasy met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Elbasy, Chairman of the Samruk Kazyna Management Council Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

    The sides debated pressing issues of economic cooperation. The parties noted agreements, achieved during the recent visit of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, on realization of investment projects worth USD 6 mln.

    Besides, debated were prospects for the development of culture and tourism cooperation.

    Following the talks they exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional agenda.


