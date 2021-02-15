Elbasy mourns death of prominent Kazakhstani poet Shomishbai Sariyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family and loved ones of late Kazakhstani poet Shomishbai Sariyev, Kazinform reports.

The telegram stressed that Shomishbai Sariyev was the prominent Kazakhstani poet and had greatly contributed to the development of national literature and spirituality as a true patriot of independent Kazakhstan.

The telegram continues that he has been known to many readers as the author of lyrical poems and lyrics to numerous songs. Shomishbai Sariyev will be remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Shomishbai Sariyev had passed away at the age of 75.