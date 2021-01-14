EN
    15:19, 14 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Elbasy nominates Nigmatulin to lead Nur Otan Party’s parliamentary group

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is taking part in the session of the parliamentary group of the Nur Otan Party, his spokesperson Aidos Ukibai revealed, Kazinform reports.

    Ukibai took to his official Twitter account to break the news.

    During the session, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, nominated Nurlan Nigmatulin for the post of the head of the party’s group in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


